Quick wins for Top Yard pair

The city’s Top Yard School of Boxing had two fighters in action at a show in Chatteris on Saturday night and both emerged victorious.

Coach Andy Hutchins and Adam Iftikhar.

Mohammed Ali Hassan was making his ring debut against undefeated Joe Hall from the South Birmingham ABC and he started his career with a second round stoppage win.

He was in total control in the first round and landed some good combinations.

He stepped up his workrate in the second, switching from body to head, and increased the pressure on his opponent. That was enough to force Hall to retire on his stool after the second round

Adam Iftikhar didn’t disappoint either. He boxed Elliott Venables from the same South Birmingham gym and was looking for his first win after a narrow points loss on his debut.

He caught Venables with clean single shots throughout the first round and that was enough with Venables retiring on his stool at the end of the first round.

Junayd Ali fought at the Braunstone Golden Gloves show in Leicester and his oppenent was Connor Quinn from the host club - a fighter who had stoppped both of his opponents so far.

Ali looked good with his ring movement and skills and was game throughout the bout.

However, Quinn was a year older and his strength and maturity were the deciding factors as Junayd lost narrowly on points.