PETERBOROUGH TELEGRAPH SPORTS AWARDS: Prize fighter Cello is a knockout, but it’s also a great night for the ladies

Popular boxer Cello Renda is the Peterborough Telegraph Sports Personality of the Year for 2017.

The Newborough-based scrapper pipped veteran triathlete Georgina Jennings and Peterborough Panthers speedway team manager Carl Johnson to the main prize.

City of Peterborough Hockey Club Ladies first XI skipper Robyn Gribble (right) and vice-captain Emma Faux (left) collected the team of the year prize from sponsor Stephen 'Tommy' Cooper of Sports Ground Development.

Renda is a triple title winner, all at different weights, and his scraps are usually all-action, entertaining affairs.

Renda is also a tireless charity worker.

“This award means a lot to me,” Renda enthused after receiving the award from Darren Fogg of sponsor Chroma Sport. “It’s a reward for 14 years of hard work. I’m thrilled to bits.”

Martial arts provided the winners of the sportsman and sportswoman of the year competitions in the shape of World Masters champion Rob Taylor and European champion Sarah Chapman.

It was a great night for the ladies as the record-breaking City of Peterborough Hockey Club won the team of the year prize and Cassie Steward of Peterborough Northern Star picked up the footballer of the year trophy. It’s the second year in a row a lady player has won an award dominated by Posh players in the early years.

Junior footballer of the year went to young Posh Academy goalkeeper Charlie Bedford who pipped clubmate Luca Christoudias and Lewis Arber, son of former Posh defender Mark Arber, of Yaxley under 12s. Yaxley Under 12s were runners-up in the team of the year category.

The junior (under 16) sportsman of the year prize was won by emerging field athlete Donovon Capes, the grandson of former Olympic shot putter Geoff Capes. Brilliant City of Peterborough Swimming Club performer Amelia Monaghan won the junior sportswoman prize after a year in which she won gold, silver and bronze medals at the British and National Championships.

Amelia’s coach Ben Negus won coach of the year for the second time, while paralympic gold medal winning rower James Fox won a new category, the disabled achiever prize. Fox, who has picked up world, paralympic and european medals, and has never lost a race in a GB paralympic vest, pipped super swimmer Jack Anderson and gifted athlete Brandon Ballard. Fox has also received an MBE and the freedom of Peterborough in recent times.

Ian Pepper was a popular winner of the unsung hero category. Pepper is the secretary of Werrington Athletic FC and looks after 13 junior and youth teams. He’s been in the demanding role for over 20 years. He also coaches an under six team at the club.

The Peterborough Telegraph would like to thank fellow sponsors Chroma Sport, Sports Ground Development, Sycamore BMW, Moore Steel Developments, Krusada, Sandhills East, Coca Cola, BGL & the Peterborough Football & Sports Development Foundation.

A full report and pictures will be published in the Peterborough Telegraph next Thursday (February 8).

PRIZE LIST Sports Personality of the Year: Cello Renda (boxing).

Runners-up: Georgina Jennings (triathlon), Carl Johnson (speedway).

Team of the Year: City of Peterborough Ladies Hockey 1st XI.

Runners-up: Yaxley FC under 12s, Peterborough City Rowing Club.

Sportsman of the Year: Rob Taylor (martial arts).

Runners-up: Adam Drak (hockey), Paul Lunn (triathlon).

Sportswoman of the Year: Sarah Chapman (martial arts).

Runners-up: Leah Pearson (BMX), Rachel Wellings (swimming).

Junior Sportsman of the Year: Donovan Capes (athletics).

Runners-up: Joseph Carey (BMX), Myles Robinson-Young (swimming).

Junior Sportswoman of the Year: Amelia Monaghan (swimming).

Runners-up: Lorena Ismail (martial arts), Elise Ward (martial arts).

Footballer of the Year: Cassie Steward.

Runners-up: Dan Cotton, Tash Applegate.

Junior Footballer of the Year: Charlie Bedford

Runners-up: Luca Christoudias, Lewis Arber.

Coach of the Year: Ben Negus (swimming).

Runners-up: Michael Fox (football), Darren Gibbons (football).

Disabled achiever of the Year: James Fox (rowing).

Runners-up: Brandon Ballard (athletics), Jack Anderson (swimming).

Unsung hero: Ian Pepper (football).

Runners-up: Janet Leigh (swimming), Tor Harris (martial arts).