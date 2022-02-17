Peterborough Police Boxers caught fighting in a city school

Hannah May Anderson (left) on the attack for the Police club. Photo: David Lowndes.

There were skills (non-competitive), schools, juniors, youths and senior bouts for male and female fighters.

Action-packed contests between Henry Doe (New Saints) and Ervie De Grant Johnson (Ringcraft ABC), and then Mason Stevenson (Police) and Ajay Singh (Ringcraft) opened the show and offered great entertainment.

SCHOOLS

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mohammed Ismaael (blue headgear) in action for the Police club. Photo: David Lowndes.

Reggie Baker (12) from Stanground (Police) stopped Danny Jones (Palmarsh ABC) in the second round after a skilful display of speed punching from different angles.

Ewan Davies (13, Police) fought William Doe (Worcester City ABC), a much taller opponent. It was an action-packed three rounds with Doe claiming a close points victory.

Juniors

Terry Collins (14, Police) made his competitive debut against Harry James (Ultimate Boxing Academy). The pair traded blows throughout with James claiming the points win.

Emily Anderson (blue headgear) boxing for the Police club at the Queen Katharine Academy. Photo: David Lowndes.

Mohammed Ismaael (14, Police) claimed a confident points win over a tough, well-schooled opponent in Nikolas Mirga (Jawaid Khaliq BA). Ismaael really found his range from the start with awesome long power shots and kept Nikolas at bay to win and make it three unbeaten fights.

Emily Anderson (15, Police) and Ella Hale (Smallholdings ABC) delivered a superb fight full of great exchanges. Hale was a narrow winner on points after a crowd-pleasing clash.

YOUTHS

Ali Raja (17, Police) just pipped Juan Cuervo (Pontyclun ABC) on points after a skilful, exciting encounter.

Ali Raja (left) in action for the Police club. Photo: David Lowndes.

Hannah May Anderson (Police) and Kylie Stone Parker (Fenland Sparta ABC) left everything in the ring with a strong finish over the last two rounds giving Anderson a hard-earned points win.

SENIORS

Artur Tomasevic (Police) and Kieran Bennett (Pontyclun) pounded away at each other with Tomasevic gaining the points verdict in his first fight for several years.

Jaan’sher Raja (Police) lost on points to Richard Smith (Fenland Sparta), but won the ‘best runner-up prize’ after a sprited effort.

Keanu Scowen (Police) won the ‘fighter of the night’ prize after dominating all three rounds against Marcus Lewis (Jawaid Khaliq BA). Scowen knocked his man down in the first round.

Tai Annan (Ultimate BA) beat Taylor Frisby (Sheffield BC) on points.

Imran Aref (Police) lost a split points decision 3/2 to ex-Polish champion Kasper Ciureja (Fenland Sparta). It was a classy clash of styles as Aref was constantly on the attack against a slippery opponent.

The fighters have a re-match at the Fenland Sparta Show at the end of March.

**Police Club teenager Billy Baxter (17) lost a close points decision in the semi-finals of the National Youth Open under 75kg event. Qasim Khan from One Nation ABC just about did enough to win a cracking contest.