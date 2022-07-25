Martin Reffell (right) with beaten opponent Ionel Levitchi.

The Indigo at O2 Arena was packed with 3,000 fans and they would have expected to see the Orton Goldhay fighter lose to Ionel Levitchi.

The Romanian wrecking machine had won his first three fights inside the distance – and promoters BKB TM were finding him hard to match.

Reffell took on a fight that others turned down – and the gamble paid off.

He beat Levitchi in an action-packed, back-and-forth scrap.

Reffell won unanimously on the judges’ scorecards, picking himself off the canvas in the first to drop Levitchi twice.

Reffell took some big swings in the opening round and kept his boxing together well.

He was only seconds away from winning the round when Levitchi detonated a right-hand haymaker off his jaw to leave him on the canvas.

Reffell got up and at the start of the second, Levitchi tore into him.

Reffell stayed cool under fire and found the Romanian’s chin with a right hand to put him on the floor.

He got behind his jab to control the rest of the round before Levitchi launched himself at him at the start of the third.

He crashed a couple of huge punches off Reffell’s chin, but they had no effect and Reffell fired straight back with a right that put Levitchi down for a second time.

Levitchi looked tired as he dragged himself up and Reffell kept scoring with his jab until the dying seconds when Levitchi burst into life and there was a furious exchange.

Reffell matched him punch for punch and was a deserved points winner.

Callan Harley was ruled out of his fight against Luke Kelly with a cut.