Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A charity which helps disadvantaged young people has been nominated for an award at the British Boxing Awards 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded in 2015, Boxing Futures is up against giants including Sports Direct, Sky Sports and Adidas for the ‘Outstanding Corporate Social Responsibility Award’.

The Yaxley based charity was nominated for its ‘Box Out Of It’ programme. It has also been named as Charity Partner for the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s programmes help disadvantaged, isolated young people in Peterborough, Cambridge and London. Using a holistic blend of non-contact boxing and therapeutic talk sessions, they help to strengthen the mental and physical health of the participants.

CEO Anthony York - co-founder of the charity which works with young people.

CEO Anthony York said: “We are absolutely delighted with this opportunity, and are so grateful to those who nominated us. It is testimony to the hard work all our staff put in, and their endless passion and enthusiasm for helping young people.

“We are thrilled that our very first programme, Box Out Of It, has been recognised on the national stage, and the fact that we are against such household names like Sports Direct, Adidas and Sky Sports speaks volumes about our impact.”

The British Boxing Awards, partnered by Mail Sport, is the first time that all levels of British boxing, from the grassroots gym volunteers to international superstars, will be recognised at one flagship event. Former boxing greats including Frank Bruno, Lennox Lewis and Ricky Hatton are also on the 2024 shortlist for their work to promote access to the sport at grassroots level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have been nominated for Male British Boxer of the Year, while Katie Taylor and Natasha Jonas are nominees for Women’s British Boxer of the Year.

Olympic gold medallist boxer Nicola Adams will host the awards

Nicola Adams will host the star-studded awards ceremony, to be held in London on November 8. Adams was the first female Olympic gold medallist boxer in London in 2012 and retained her flyweight title in Rio in 2016. She held the WBO flyweight title in 2019 and retired undefeated after six fights.

She said: “The British Boxing Awards will shine a light on the people and organisations contributing to the phenomenal growth of the sport. Boxing champions, both in and out of the ring, will be recognised at this flagship event, which is a first for the sport in the UK.”