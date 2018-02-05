NEXT FIGHT: British title eliminator for Gill

Unbeaten featherweight prospect Jordan Gill from Chatteris is to fight in a British title eliminator later this month.

Gill (23), winner of all 18 of his professional bouts, will box Jason Cunningham from Doncaster in a British featherweight title eliminator at the Victoria Warehouse in Manchester on February 25.

Cunningham (28) has had 27 bouts and won 23 of them - six by knockout. His last fight was in October when he defended his Commonwealth featherweight title against Reece Bellotti and got stopped in two rounds.

Top of the bill on the show to be screened live by Sky Sports is a British lightweight contest between Lewis Ritson and Joe Murray.