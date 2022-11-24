National semi-final spots for Top Yard Boys, but Police Club fighter's terrific run comes to an end
There was double delight for Top Yard boxers in the quarter finals of the NABC Championships in Essex
Aamir Shirazi and John Doe, who are both 15, powered into the semi-finals after contrasting victories.
Stylish Shirazi took on Shayan Ali from Cricklewood Boxing Club in a 44kg contest and simply outclassed his London-based opponent in all three rounds.
Shirazi’s footwork and speed was impressive throughout and his switching from orthodox to southpaw was too confusing for Ali.
Most Popular
A unanimous 5-0 decision put the city teenager through the last four as he recorded his 10th consecutive win for the club.
Doe beat a quality opponent from the famous West Ham Boxing Club after an excellent, technical contest between two of the best in the 52kg category.
Both boxed smartly waiting for mistakes, but Doe who has been working hard on hand speed was sharper with better combinations and cleaner shots, and won on a split 3-2 decision.
Top Yard’s Freddie Brooks reached the semi-finals in his category a week earlier.
POLICE BOXING CLUB
Shae Gowler’s fantastic run in this year’s National Association of Boys and Girls Clubs Boxing Championship has finally come to an end.
Gowler (16) from Fletton beat Southampton’s National champion Joseph Lee at 57kg in a pre-quarter final in London on points after dominating every round.
But open class national champion Mehidi Sahalk from Rainham ABC lay in wait next at the Halstead and Essex Uni Gym.
And after a nip-and-tuck tight contest it was Sahalk who just edged the decision on points despite Gowler’s corner believing their man had done enough in a high quality encounter, but the local teenager really did himself and the club proud and will only come back stronger.
The Police club still have two fighters left in the competition. Alfie Baker and Emily Anderson are in action this weekend.
Beau Bowden (13) fought well, but lost his first competitive bout to home fighter Kai Buckingham in Corby. He showed enough to suggest a bright future.