Keanu’s fantastic journey in a national competition finally came to an end in Oxfordshire, explosive start from Ismaeel

Keanu Scowen with Hannah May Anderson.

The 18 year-old Nene Park Academy student won seven fights to reach the last eight where he had the misfortune to come up against title favourite Saqib Mehmood from the Strike 06 Club.

Scowen struggled to find his range in the first round, but fought well in the final two rounds against a boxer with far more experience. Mehmood, who had a point deducted for holding, used his knowhow to stop Scowen unleashing his powerful right hand.

Scowen had won his last 16 fight in Bristol with an impressive third round stoppage of Charlie Wadman from Avalon ABC.

Scowen forced two standing eight counts before the referee stepped in to halt the contest,

Police club head coach Chris Baker said: “It was a fanatastic journey for Keanu. In just three months he became an MTK boxcup champion and reached a National quarter-final.

“There are great things to come from a lad who is a dream to coach. He will definitely win a National title one day.”

Hannah May Anderson from Hampton was also in action in Bristol and she was uinlucky loser on a split points decision to MTK champion Gabrielle Reid from Wimbourne ABC.

Police officials thought Anderson (17) had done enough to win after displaying a wide range of skills, but she just missed out.

**Police Club fighter Mohammed Ismaeel (14) delivered an explosive display to win his debut fight at the Fenland Sparta show in March with a third round stoppage of home boxer Dan Rayner.

Clubmate Rasheen Raja (14) lost his fight against home fighter Callum Fitzpatrick on a split points decision.