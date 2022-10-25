Hannah May Anderson (left) with coach Vicki Baker.

Anderson (18) became the club’s first female fighter to win a national crown when taking the youth under 54k category at the England Boxing National Development Championships in Banbury.

She joins Shae Gowler and Alfie Baker as Police Club national champions.

Anderson had to box twice over the weekend and she was the underdog in both bouts.

She took on unbeaten Charlotte Spencer from St Pauls ABC Club in Hull in the semi-final and the girls delivered a superb Saturday spectacle.

However Anderson showed all her skill and punch variations to win all three rounds with ease, dominating on the inside by switching the attack from the body to the head to claim a well-deserved unanimous points win.

That set up a Sunday final against the competition favourite Lily Palmer from the famous Finchley and District ABC, where former World Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua learnt his trade.

But Anderson was unfazed and came out all guns blazing in the first round to the surprise of Palmer who had become renowned for her own fast starts.

Coach Vicki Baker had presented Anderson with a perfect gameplan and instructions were followed perfectly by her intelligent fighter. Palmer was denied space and constantly put under pressure, and in the second round the favourite’s nosebleed caused the fight to become a bloodbath with both girls going hell for leather in the third and final round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Anderson never relented and her impressive combinations continually rocked Palmer before the final bell sounded and Anderson was named the winner, again unanimously on points.

Anderson was well prepared and supported by Vicki Baker and fellow coaches Paul Goode and Chris Baker.

"I am so proud of Hannah,” Chris Baker said. “She really did deliver in two tough fights in two days.”