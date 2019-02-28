Gill will need to be at his best to beat rugged Mexican

Jordan Gill says he’ll need to produce the best performance of his career so far to earn international success on Saturday night.

The 24 year-old Chatteris boxer tops a live Sky Sports bill at the East of England Arena in Peterborough and in the opposite corner will be a tough Mexican by the name of Emmanuel Dominguez.

Last time out Gill captured the Commonwealth featherweight crown with a dazzling display against Ryan Doyle to extend his perfect record to 22 wins from 22 bouts.

Against Dominguez, it’s the WBA International featherweight belt up for grabs and Gill reckons he’ll needto be on his toes to win it.

Dominguez (25) has had 33 fights, winning 24 of them, 16 by way of knockout.

“He’s tall, he’s rangy and he’s a body puncher so I’m expecting a hard fight,” said Gill.

“But I’ve been training hard, working on my skillset, having good sparring sessions, mentally and physically preparing for the best fighter I can face and making sure I’m the best Jordan Gill on the night.

“If I want to win going forwards, I’ll go forwards. If I want to go backwards, I’ll go backwards. I’ll see how it goes.

“You can’t make plans in boxing – it changes second by second, so I’ll adapt.

“I’m dedicating my life to this sport to become world champion so this is such a great opportunity for me - not only to get a belt but as equally as important it will give me a world ranking inside the top 15 with the WBA and from there who knows what might happen.”

Gill fights in his home county for the first time in five years and is determined to make a go of it in front of his local supporters and pave the way for future shows in Peterborough.

“I feel like I’ve got a lot to offer, a lot to show off to the fans,” said Gill.

“I’ve been making a lot of improvements recently, so I’m delighted to be able to bring boxing back to the area and be able to show off what I can do.

“I think a lot of people that don’t know boxing would have question marks about me, so I’m proving them wrong.

“I knew if I kept winning, I’d get big opportunities like this and they’re coming thick and fast.

“Since the fight was announced five weeks ago I have been getting some quality sparring in and I believe that this will be the best win of my career so far.

“I would like to thank everyone who has supported me so far and especially all my sponsors.”

The Matchroom Boxing show will be screened live on Sky Sports and DAZN in the US. The action starts at 7pm with the Gill fight scheduled for around 9.30pm.

Also on the bill is Wisbech super-welterweight Joe Steed.

Tickets are priced at £40, £60 and £100 and can be purchased by contacting Gill on 07415 618602 or by visiting his website, www.jordangill.com