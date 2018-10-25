Gill has the skill to become another Chatteris champion

Jordan Gill is all set to become the next professional boxing champion from Chatteris.

The 24 year-old unbeaten featherweight challenges Ryan Doyle for his Commonwealth title at the Copper Box Arena in London on Saturday (October 27).

And many of the fistic experts are predicting a win for the popular Fenland fighter who, if successful, will follow in the famous footsteps of two other Chatteris heroes Dave ‘Boy’ Green and Eric Boon.

Green was a British and European welterweight champion in the 1970s while Boon was crowned British lightweight champ in 1938.

Gill himself is also confident he can take the title and extend his perfect 21-fight record to grab the gold.

He said: “It’s the right fight at the right time and I’m ready for it. It’s been a long road to get here so I have to make the most of it.

“To be the best you have to beat the best and that’s my goal. It’s a potentially career-defining fight and winning the Commonwealth title can put me in the mix to fight for belts at British, European and world levels in the future.”

Manchester fighter Doyle has won 17 of his 20 professional outings, taking the Commonwealth title in June when causing something of a shock by knocking out the previously unbeaten Reece Bellotti.

Gill added: “Doyle is known as a big puncher and he is battle hardened after being in a lot of bigger fights than myself.

“He’s aggressive, he’ll come forward and it will be an exciting 50/50 fight, but it’ one I believe I can win.”

Gill’s trainer Dave Coldwell said: “Jordan has sparred with some top, top names and has learned from that.

“He has the skills and it is all about getting him settled. Jordan can potentially get to world level with the ability he has.”

Former Peterborough favourite Cello Renda is to apply for a professional trainer's licence.

The former Southern Area super-middleweight champion, aged 33, announced his retirement from boxing last month.

He said on social media this week: “Earlier than I anticipated, but I’m going to apply for my professional boxing trainer’s licence.

“I’ve got bags of experience, been a pro for 14 years and had over 40 fights. Why not hey... let’s find the next Cello ‘Dangerous’ Renda.”