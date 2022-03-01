Gill delivered a ‘shot from the Gods’ and some ‘rope-a-dope’ tactics to win his European title fight

Jordan Gill delivers the knockout blow in his European title fight win over Karim Guerfi. Photo: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing.

Gill knocked out defending champion Karim Guerfi from France with a stunning right hand in the ninth round just as pundits were predicting a stoppage victory in favour of his opponent.

Gill had started slowly, but was boxing better when he was dropped by a punch to the head in the seventh round.

The blow perforated an ear drum and left the Peterborough United fan struggling for balance and leg movement.

Karim Guerfi is down and out after receiving Jordan Gill's 'shot from the Gods.' Photo: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing.

The 27 year-old then adopted Muhammed Ali’s famous ‘rope-a-dope’ tactic used in an unforgettable 1974 world heavyweight title fight win over George Foreman to snare Guerfi.

“My senses were fine, but my balance and legs had gone,” Gill, who will be a guest of honour at the Posh v Manchester City FA Cup tie tonight (March 1), admitted. “I had to fight from the ropes, defend well and hope I could land a big punch. Because I was on the ropes Karim had to get more aggressive and use more energy in throwing so many punches.

“It was tough, but I defended well and I noticed he was dropping his left hand after a jab. Towards the end of the eighth I caught him with a right hand which knocked him back and I felt then that would be the way to victory.

“And I delivered a shot from the Gods in the ninth. I needed to do something special to win and I did it.

Jordan Gill celebrates his European Featherweight title success. Photo: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing.

“I’m always prepared to go deep to win. I was willing to die in the ring trying as a European title means everything to me, my family and my team.

“It was the biggest fight of my life and a must-win fight for me. That’s probably why I was a bit tense at the start, but I felt I was boxing well until I was knocked down. I’d never been knocked down by a punch to the head before.”

Gill’s celebrations were cut short by the need to go to hospital straight after the fight for tests, but he was given the all clear apart from two perforrated ear drums.

He will now rest and recover before starting out on a path he hopes will lead to a World title fight.