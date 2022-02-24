Gill aims to thrill on his way to a European title at the O2 Arena

Jordan Gill (right) in action. Photo: Matchroom Boxing.

It’s the biggest fight in the 27 year-old Peterborough United fan’s career as he seeks to dethrone champion Karim Guerfi.

And the fact the fight was delayed by a couple of months first because Guerfi fell ill and then because Gill suffered a nasty head injury has made the local fighter even hungrier for success.

And he has eyes on an even bigger prize once he sees off Guerfi.

Jordan Gill after suffering a cut head in December. Photo: Matchroom Boxing.

Gill said: “I’m feeling good. I’m in great spirits. The fight has been a long time coming, but this is why I have dedicated my life to boxing and I am not going to let the opportunity pass me by. I spend a lot of time away from my family so I have to make it worthwhile. Winning a European title would mean everything to me, my family and the area I represent. The year 2021 became frustrating for me, but 2022 is going to be my year.

“I have full respect for Guerfi. He’s a very good fighter with a lot of experience and you have to respect the fact he won the title against all the odds in his opponent’s backyard. He’s tough and you have to have plenty of talent to win a European title as they are not just given away.

“I’m looking forward to mixing it with him. I’ve prepared as well as I can and I intend to put on an absolute show and stop him in the mid-to-late rounds.

“And I’m not stopping at a European title. He’s ranked 10 or 11 in one world ranking list so if I beat him I could get myself in line for a world title fight later in the year.

“The featherweight division is exciting right now. It’s full of good fighters.”

The two fighters will collide on the undercard of Lawrence Okolie’s WBO cruiserweight title fight with Michal Cieslak. The fights will be broadcast live on dedicated boxing channel DAZN.

Frenchman Guerfi has won 30 (nine by knockout) and lost five of his 35 professional bouts.

He claimed the European title back in August, successfully stepping up from bantamweight to featherweight to defeat Andoni Gago by split decision in Marbella.

He now turns his attention to Gill who has won 26 (seven by knockout) and lost one of his 27 professional bouts.

Gill is unbeaten in his last four fights, lncluding impressive wins over Reece Bellotti and Cesar Juarez. He suffered his only defeat in May, 2019 in Nottingham when tough Mexican Enrique Tinoco forced a retirement although Gill had been ill in the week before the contest.

After Guerfi pulled out of the first scheduled title fight in Liverpool in December, Gill took on rugged Argentinian Alan Luques Castillo, but an accidental clash of heads ended the fight as a technical draw .

Blood poured from Gill’s head and he required numerous stitches, but he’s in good fettle now.

“It was an accident,”Gill admitted. “It could have happened to anyone, but unfortunately it happened to me. But I only took a week off before I was back in the gym and I’ve been preparing for Guerfil ever since. I’m not going to waste the opportunity.”