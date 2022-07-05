George (8) is a kickboxing knockout and Molly enjoys a one-sided win

George Moore (8) with AJ Jeffrey.

George, from the Kingdom Fight Team in Yaxley, was competing in a ‘Superfight Series event’ one of the biggest tournaments in the country.

And, to complete a good day for the Kingdom Fight Team, Molly Johnstone (18) won her fight with a second round TKO.

This fight was stopped after Molly landed 13 unanswered punches in a row forcing the referee to step in and stop her opponent from taking too much punishment.

Molly Johnstone with AJ Jeffrey.

Kingdom Fight Team boss AJ Jafferey said: “The team is going from strength to strength and we are very busy with both the juniors and adults teams with events lined up the rest of this year.