Frustrating night for Peterborough United fan Jordan Gill as a deep cut causes a stoppage, a draw and a European title fight to be delayed

Jordan Gill after his fight with Alan Castillo was stopped. Photo: Matchroom Boxing.

Gill was supposed to be competing for the European featherweight crown at the M & S Bank Arena last night (December 11), but champion Kerim Guerfi was forced to pull out because of illness.

Gill took on Alan Castillo from Argentina instead, but the warm-up bout didn’t go to plan as a clash of heads in the fourth round caused a deep and bloody cut in the local boxer’s head causing the fight to be stopped.

As four rounds hadn’t been completed the fight was declared a technical draw even though Gill was way ahead on points.

Jordan Gill (left) in action against Alan Castillo. Photo: Matchroom Boxing.

The 27 year-old Posh fan, who dreams of fighting at the Weston Homes Stadium, expects that European title fight to now take place in Ferbruay.

“I’m absolutely gutted,” Gill admitted. “But the cut was so deep with blood squirting everywhere I was lucky it wasn’t on my face as I’d have needed surgery and a long lay-off.

“The European title fight will probably be pushed back another month, but I should be sparring again in the new year at least.

“I asked the doctor if I could carry on and complete the fourth round as I knew I was ahead, but it wasn’t possible. Towards the end of the fourth round we clashed heads and I was caught at the top of my head.

“Blood was flowing everywhere so I knew it was a bad one.

“I’d had a bit of a look at him in the first round before finding some flow in the second round.

“He came on strong in the third round as I lost my shape a bit, but I was back on track when the fight was stopped.

“I made some mistakes, but better to make them in this fight than the title fight.”