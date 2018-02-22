FIGHT REPORTS: It’s a clean sweep for Peterborough Police

The Peterborough Police Amateur Boxing Club had three fighters in action at the Top Yard show on Sunday and all won.

First up was 12 year-old Imraan Shirazi from Bretton and he gained a revenge win over M. Hafeez from Warley ABC at 35kg.

Hafeez won when the two last clashed but this time it was Shirazi who pulled the punches. He worked particularly well inside with body shots before switching to the head for a points decision.

Connor Dane (14) from Newborough kept his good run of form going with an easy points win over the more experienced L. Stevenson from Corby Olympic ABC at 55kg.

Dane never allowed his taller opponent room to use his range advantage, staying on the inside and connecting with hooks to the head and body.

Muhammad Khan (16) from Millfield also boxed a more experienced foe and won. He came up against Casey Stevenson from Corby Olympic at 60kg and they threw plenty of heavy leather. The better, cleaner punches, however, came from Khan and he fully deserved the points win.

It was a busy weekend for the Peterborough Police club, who had fighters out on Friday and Saturday night as well.

Adam Close (30) from Wittering boxed in the RAF novice championships in Wakefield and progressed to the semi-finals. He won his first bout on a first-round stoppage but missed out on a split points decision in the semis.

Shae Gowler (12) from Fletton came away from the Progress ABC show in Diss, Norfolk, with an impressive points victory.

He boxed Billy Brewer from the Chalvedon ABC at 33kg. Brewer was over six inches taller but Gowler coped well, slipping inside to deliver some great combination punches before retreating unscathed.

Aamir Shirazi (10) from Bretton and Ben Hutson (13) from Gliton fought at the Willenhall show in Coventry and both were pipped on points by local lads - Shirazi by N. Connors at 29kg and Hutson by E. McCallum at 51kg.

On the same show Danny Meins (31) from Dogsthorpe put in a solid performance of big hitting to outpoint home boy Mohammad Usama in a 69kg senior contest.

Jaan’sher Raja (15) and Jelisejs Zaicevs (20), both from West Town, boxed for the Police team against the Army at a show in Spalding.

Raja was recovering from flu and wasn’t his usual sharp self and lost on points to Billy Harrod from Burton Park ABC at 54kg.

Zaicevs fought M. Stone from Hammersmith at 69kg and was in top form. He produced a quality display of boxing skills for a very good points win.