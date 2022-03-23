Explosive wins keep Police Club fighters on course for big titles

Alfie Baker (right) in action in his Easterm Counties quarter-final.

Reigning national champion 54kg champion Shae Gowler (16) claimed an impressive points win over Kaizer Syed of Dagenham Police & Community ABC, while Baker (15) stunned a large crowd in Chelmsford with a brilliant first round knockout of Kai Rocca from White Hart Lane ABC at 80kg.

Gowler used his speed and strength against a very tall, skilful fighter. Syed tried to use his long range to keep Gowler away, but this was never going to work.

Gowler closed the gap with ease, finding his range comfortably with quality inside punches and coming in at different angles. Gowler won the first round comfortably and then stepped it up a few gears in the final two rounds to claim a dominant victory against a very tough London champion.

Peterborough Police Club in Chelmsford, from left, Paul Goode (coach), Shae Gowler, Alfie Baker, Chris baker (coach).

Baker weighed in 5kg lighter than Rocca who tried to force the pace without much joy. Baker looked very comfortable, countering with quality hooks and straight shots to the head. During the first minute Baker found a sharp punch which pushed Rocca onto the back foot.

Baker then sat back triggering with a feint jab before launching a perfectly timed power backhand to knock Rocca down and claim a devastating victory.

The crowd went crazy with such a great punch being landed as this sort of knockout is very unusual in amateur boxing especially by a 15 year-old who is still developing his power.

The semi-finals, and hopefully the finals, for Gowler, Baker and clubmate Emily Anderson (42kg class) take place in Guildford this weekend. The club has never had three fighters reach this stage before.