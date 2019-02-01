Early night for Peterborough Police boxers

Big-hitting Peterborough Police Amateur Boxing Club pair Danish Asif and Imran Aref were in no mood to hang about at the weekend.

They fought at the Cambs Police ABC show at St Ives and stormed to first round stoppage wins.

Imraan Shirazi (left) with opponent Charlie Harris and the bout sponsor.

Asif (17) took on Spalding’s Luke Simpson in a 65kg match-up and made a stunning ring debut.

He oozed quality from the first bell, avoiding Simpson’s early attacks and countering with awesome power shots which quickly took their toll on Simpson.

Aref (18) topped the bill against Boston Town’s Nojus Plavko at 65kg and he forced an early stoppage with quality straight power shots.

The Peterborough Police club had seven fighters involved in competitive bouts and there were also wins for Imraan Shirazi (12) and Brian Lawless (19).

Danish Asif made a stunning ring debut.

Shirazi gained another impressive points win against Charlie Harris from the Epic Golden Gloves club (37kg). He dominated every round with powerful punches to the head and body and his skills were highly applauded by an appreciative crowd.

Lawless was also an emphatic points winner against Charlie Spre from Weedon. It was an all-action crowd pleaser with both lads boxing toe to toe for most of the fight with Lawless’ superior strength and fitness winning the day.

Two Peterborough Police fighters were very unlucky to miss out on points decisions.

Ali Raja (14) looked to have done more than enough to get the nod over Sonny McElliott from March in a 56kg bout . His work was generally cleaner and he delivered more quality shots but the verdict went againt him..

Brian Lawless with coach Paul Goode.

It was a similar story for Domenico Ciani (16). He lost out on a split decision after three very tight rounds (69kg) against Spalding’s Connor Wilson.

Ashley Ward (22) made a ring return with Peterborough Police after three years out but didn’t quite do enough against tough front-foot fighter Dan Zahedi from the Cambridge University ABC.

He found his range in the last round but it was too late after Zahedi had already bagged the first two rounds.

Opening the show was William Harty from Peterborough Police in a quality skills bout against a much more experienced fighter in Bradley Selby from Rainworth & Blidworth ABC. Harty showed he can become a quality boxer with a big heart.

Hannah May Anderson with guest Dave Boy Green.

To top off a great weekend of amateur boxing for the Peterborough Police club, sisters Emily (12) and Hannah May (14) Anderson from Hampton did well in skills bouts at the Sparta ABC show in Chatteris.

Emily outboxed Megan Barrett from Fenland Sparta ABC at 40kg and Hannah May caught the eye against Madison Oshea from the home club at 50kg.

“Both girls absolutely smashed it, showing they are ready to step it up a level,” said club coach Chris Baker.

“I was really impressed with their skills and the improvement they’d made from their last time out.

“All in all it was a fantastic weekend of boxing for the club and all the coaches should be very proud.”