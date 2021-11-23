Disappointing draw for Peterborough bareknuckle boxer

Callan Harley (right) in action.

The 35 year old from Peterborough had to settle for a draw with Mark Handley at the O2 Arena – despite scoring a first-round knockdown.

That left Handley needing to win the last two rounds to snatch a draw and, according to the judges, the Shrewsbury electrician put enough into the final four minutes to earn a share of the spoils.

Harley couldn’t hide his disappointment after the drawn verdict was read out and many at ringside had sympathy for him.

Harley did land a lot of clean punches in the last two rounds, but the judges’ voted for Handley’s aggression.