Crane topped the bill in front of a world champion at another knockout show from the Peterborough Police Club

World champion Natasha Jones is flanked by Chris Baker (left) and Vicki Baker of the Peterborough Police Boxing Club.

The event attracted a sellout crowd of over 350 people for 16 quality fights involving 14 home-grown fighters.

Police Club results were...

Ewan Davies (14) lost a tight points decision.

Some of the Peterborough Police Boxing Club fighters.

Reggie Baker (13) gained a points win after a quality display.

Harvey Barnes (14) won stylishly on points on his debut for the club.

Osker Stocks (13) gained a clinical points success.

Rushaan Raja (15) won a crowd-pleasing contest on points.

Boxer of the night Charlie Crane with Natasha Jones.

Donnie Carpenter (15) delivered an outstanding debut, but was pipped on points.

Shae Gowler (16) showed his class to win easily on points.

Tom O’Hara (23) fought well, but lost on points.

Imran Aref (22) fought powerfully, but lost on points.

Charlie Crane (18) picked up the fighter of the night award after a superb contest against a skilled Royal Navy opponent. Crane topped the bill on his first fight for the club after moving from Sheffield.

The event received a guest appearance from WBC and WBO super welterweight world champion Natasha Jonas, who stayed for the entire event and is now the Knockout Extremism Ambassador.

This was the 3rd Knockout Extremism boxing show the club has run in partnership with the Eastern Region Counter Terrorism Prevent team and NGB England Boxing.

