Peterborough Boxing Club's Westley Smith.

Westley Smith of the city’s ‘Wolves Den’ Boxing Club is celebrating after becoming Eastern Counties champion in the regional finals of England Boxing National Development Championships in Billericay, Essex.

Smith triumphed in the Under-71kgs class, and now goes on to compete in the quarter-final of the National Championships, which take place on Sunday (Oct 12).

In his semi-final, the local Smith came up against John James Smith of the New Saints ABC from St Neots.

The New Saints man was a front-foot aggressive fighter and he put the pressure on from the start of the first round, but Smith's long reach and footwork nullified his attacks, and the Peterborough boxer claimed a 4-1 split win.

The following day saw Smith in the final, and this time he came up against Thurrock fighter Archie Warner. Warner was another come-forward aggressive fighter and the southpaw tried to apply the pressure.

But Smith was too sharp and strong, and his slick angle-changing and punching forced an eight-count on Warner.

With the fight over, Westley walked away with the unanimous decision to become the Eastern Counties Champion and now goes on to compete in the national development quarter-finals in Devon.

Peterborough BC had two other fighters competing at the regionals, and they were junior Keith Sodipo and senior Alvin Zheng.

First up was Sodipo who came up against a southpaw fighter with three times his experience. Sodipo boxed well, but after three rounds of competitive action the he was defeated.

Zheng then came up against Hockley ABC's Joseph Kell, whose record read 13 wins, including seven stoppages. The city man turned in one of his best performances to date, but it wasn't enough as Kell went on to record a points victory.