CAMBS POLICE CLUB: Young Kriz was ‘awesome’ in defeat against a power puncher

Have your say

Cambs Police Boxing Club’s Kriztopher Horvath delivered an ‘awesome’ performance in defeat in the capital recently.

The 15 year-old super heavyweight from Millfield was matched against a powerful fighter in Usman Nawaz from the East London Boxing Academy at the East London Boxing show.

Horvath lost on a split points decision, although coach Chris Baker felt his fighter had done enough to win.

Baker said: “We lost on a split decision, but I honestly thought he’d done enough to get the verdict.

“Kriztopher delivered the cleaner and more skilful punches, but you’re always up against it when taking on a home fighter.

“Our opponent was huge. He was 6ft 4ins and punched like a mule!”

Despite the size disadvantage Horvath won the first round with ease and almost forced an early stoppgae with crisp right-hand smashes to face and body.

The second round was close as his opponent became very cautious of Horvath’s power, but the final round was action packed.

Horvath delivered some strong hooks and smashed his opponent’s gumshield into a spectator’s dinner plate at one point!

But Nawaz was given the verdict after a great bout in front of an appreciative audience.

“This would make a great re-match,” Baker added. “Fitness would be the key for Kriztopher next time, but again, as always, our fighter did himself and the club proud.”