Brave challengers raise £23,000 for charity with large-scale white collar boxing event in Peterborough

Over 1,4000 people attended a large white collar boxing event in Peterborough on Saturday night (April 20) as brave fighters raised over £23,000 for charity.

Crowds packed into Peterborough ice rink in Bretton to see a total of 41 fights on the card of the Ultra White Collar Boxing event, hosted by Ultra Events.

The event gives anyone over the age of 18, irrespective of previous boxing or gym experience, the chance to sign up, receive eight weeks of training ahead of a arranged boxing match and raise money for charity at the same time.

Those that sign up are given eight weeks of free training- two hours a week- at Boxing Futures in Yaxley.

Previously, the event has raised money for Cancer Research UK but this year’s edition was opened up, allowing fighters to raise funds for any charity of their choosing.

There were two rings in operation on the night, one hosting 20 fights and the other 21 as 82 local men and women stepped into the ring for a good cause.

Andy Burley, founder of Boxing Futures, said: “It was a massively successful event. We sold so many tickets and welcomed so many people to the event.

"It was a very good event that raised some much-needed awareness for a number of independent charities.

"What I love about it is that it gives people the chance to have a go at something that they never thought to would have a chance to.

"It promotes physical and mental wellbeing and it’s always great to see many of those that take part continuing to take part in fitness classes long after as they like the feeling it gives them/”

The event was previously held at the Showground before the site became subject to a housing development. Organisers have said they that are on the lookout for other large venues in the city that are capable of hosting such an event.

The next event will take place in November and sign-ups are open now on the UCWB website at https://ultrawhitecollarboxing.co.uk/locations/peterborough/.

1 . UWCB white collar boxing at Planet Ice Rink. Jay Robbie Packman (red) lands a punch on opponent Wesley White (blue). Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . UWCB white collar boxing at Planet Ice Rink Fighters from the red corner ready to go into the ring! Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . UWCB white collar boxing at Planet Ice Rink David Holmes and Dan Prouce. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales