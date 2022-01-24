BAREKNUCKLE BOXING: Paston man knocks Shrewsbury electrician spark out, rapid debut win for Orton Goldhay fighter against a man with a big reputation

Callan Harley and Martin Reffell after their rapid victories at the O2 Arena.

Paston man Harley found the punch to end his rivalry with Mark Handley in the second round of their rematch at the O2 Arena.

The pair fought out a draw last November, but this time, Harley won convincingly. Though cut in the opening round, Handley was still in the fight until Harley connected with a solid left in the second.

The punch left the Shrewsbury electrician on his knees and the referee waved the fight over. Handley later posted photographs on social media showing Harley’s punch had left his right eye cut and swollen shut.

Reffell (35), from Orton Goldhay, also showed good skills to make a winning debut for BKB TM.

Jonny Jones came from Wales with a big reputation having captured several titles in the amateur boxing ring – and he started fast.

Reffell stood his ground in a scheduled three-round fight, matched him punch for punch and dropped the Welshman with a clean right hand to the chin.