Baker wins another gold medal in Ireland

Peterborough Police Amateur Boxing Club’s rising young star Alfie Baker added another prestigious gold medal to his collection when winning his fight at the Wexford Box Cup in Ireland at the weekend.

The Wexford Box Cup is a huge international tournament which attracts fighters from all over the world and 11 year-old Baker, a pupil at Stanground Academy, came up against tough Irish competitor Oisin Cronin from the St Aidans Amateur Boxing Club in the under 54kg final.

Baker dominated the contest from start to finish. In the first round he picked his opponent off with fantastic long power shots down the middle and forced him to take a standing eight count towards the end of the round.

In the second he went to work on the body with great success and then in the third round he forced the referee to jump in and stop the contest in his favour after bombarding Cronin with hooks to the head and body.

Baker and his clubmates will be boxing at a dinner show at the Holiday Inn on Friday November 16. It’s being run in conjunction with Peterborough United. Contact PUFC for details.