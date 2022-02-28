And the new European featherweight champion is Peterborough United fan Jordan Gill after a stunning knockout blow

Jordan Gill (left) in action.

Gill looked on the verge of defeat against champion Karim Guerfi as he looked out on his feet and trapped on the ropes in the ninth round.

But from somewhere Gill threw a right-hand which sent Guerfil tmbling to the canvas. He didn’t beat the count of 10 and Chatteris could celebrate a second European title winner after the legendary Fen Tiger Dave ‘Boy’ Green.

Gill had started brightly, but was knocked down in the seventh round and suffered a bizarre fall later in the same round when the fighters became entangled with each other with the Peterborough United fan hitting his head hard on the canvas.

Gill looked groggy in the eighth and ninth round and some pundits were calling for the fight to be stopped, but then that miracle punch was thrown.

A world title fight will now be the aim for the 27 year-old who took his professional record to 28 wins and one defeat.