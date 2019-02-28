Ahmed wins best boxer award at Top Yard show

There were big wins for three home club fighters at the Top Yard School of Boxing show at the Gladstone Park Community Centre on Saturday night.

There were nine bouts in total with seven boxers from Top Yard in action and Hasnain Hussain, Mohammed Tayyib and Hasnain Ahmed all enjpyed unanimous points victories.

The Unite 4 Humanity best runner-up award went to Saif Ali who is pictured with opponent Nial Tee.

Ahmed was given the 360 Accountants’ Best Boxer of the Night award for his clinical display against Thomas Augustin Turoczy from Albion Boxing Club. Ahmed used his rage very well being the taller boxer and kept Thomas at bay with his long straight shots. He used the ring well and grew in confidence as the rounds went on in what was his best performance to date.

Hussain had a great scrap with Thomas Pechel, also from Albion Boxing Cub. The home fighter showed great attitude and workrate throughout the bout. He used his range well most of the time but did caught on a few occasions when fighting too close.

Tayyib was involved in the Insure 4 Sure Fight of the Night. He was up against Peterborough Police Boxing Club’s Domenico Ciani in an evenly matched contest. Both boxers were aggressive throughout with Tayyib’s accurate jab the key factor. He also connected with some big right hands.

Tayyib just edged the first two rounds but allowed Ciani to come back into the fight in the third round. Tayyib did well to hang on and claim a points win.

Eagle Foods sponsor with Hasnain Hussain.

Junayd Ali, Saif Ali, Mohammed Ali Hassan and Raja Malik were the other Top Yard boxers in action and they just came up short.

Junayd Ali was up against a much more experieced opponent in Harry Pullen from Far Cotton ABC and it showed.

Saif Ali was awarded the Maximum Nutrition’s Best Runner-up award for his performance against Nial Tee from Far Cotton Boys. Saif had a very good first round but Tee came back stronger in the second and third rounds to win on points.

Ali Hassan was up against Saquib Mehmood from Strike 06, a tricky southpaw who was undefeated in three bouts. He proved to be too tricky for Ali Hassan and finished strongly in the third round to get his victory.

Tennant Find sponsor with Mohammed Tayyib after his excellent win.

Whittlesey ABC’s Presley Riley was another local winner on the show. He fought Patrick O’ Connor from Albion Boxing club.

Coach Andy Hutchins with Hasnain Hussain.

Coach Andy Hutchins with Hasnain Ahmed.