WORLD INDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS: Brett misses out in men’s pairs final

Local bowler Nicky Brett’s hopes of a second world indoor pairs title were dashed at Potters Resort this afternoon (January 22).

Teaming up again with world number one Greg Harlow, the 2014 champions were beaten 6-6, 5-9 by England international colleagues Mark Dawes and Jamie Chestney, who were lifting the title for the first time.

Harlow and Brett were left to rue two nightmare ends that dramatically changed the course of a tight match in which they appeared to have a slight edge.

With Harlow under pressure at lead from the consistent Dawes in the first set, it was left to Brett to change the course of ends with his running bowls and accurate drawing to displaced jacks.

They looked set to win the opening set as they defended a three-shot lead going into the last of the nine ends, but inexplicably dropped a three to tie the set at 6-6, with Chestney actually missing an opportunity with his last bowl to pinch the spoils.

Harlow and Brett edged into a 3-1 lead in the second after four ends, but the whole match was turned on its head on the next end when a running bowl from Brett had a disastrous result and it ended with the concession of five shots – it was three-bowl pairs for the first time this year.

They collected singles over the next two ends to trail 5-6 with two ends remaining, but then dropped a double on the eighth leaving them requiring three shots on the final end to force a tie-break, a task that proved beyond them.

It ended a disappointing few days for Brett as he was also beaten 9-2, 3-7, 1-2 in the opening round of the mixed pairs by Scotland’s Darren Burnett and England’s Rebeca Field, a title he was defending with Scotland’s Claire Johnston.