Stamford trio win through to the national indoor finals

A trio from Stamford IBC have qualified for the national finals of the English Indoor Bowling Association’s Over 55 triples championship.

Bob Warters, Keith Rippin and Whittlesey-based Cliff Watson defeated Leicester’s John Grant, Jim Leckie and Jim Keogh 22-15 in the area final played at Melton Mowbray.

From being 10-11 down after eight ends, they picked up eight shots over the next eight ends and finished with counts of three and four to book their place at Nottingham on April 9, where they will face Riverain (Hitchin) or Chigwell for a place in the quarter-finals.

COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIPS

Defending champion Martyn Dolby is through to the final of the men’s singles in the Northants Bowling Federation indoor championships following his 21-9 victory over Derek King.

His opponent in the county finals being played at Peterborough & District on Sunday week will be Adam Warrington or Joe Martin.

Also through to the finals are Michael Humphreys and Roger Martin in the pairs, Josh Clark and Julie Masters in the mixed pairs and Mick Linnell’s trio in the mixed triples.

NORTHANTS INDOOR RESULTS

Men’s singles, quarter-final: Derek King bt John Holroyd 21-6; Semi-final: Martyn Dolby bt King 21-9.

Men’s pairs, quarter-final: Peter Edwards bt John Holroyd 19-10; Semi-final: Michael Humphreys bt Simon Law 22-15.

Mixed pairs, quarter-final: Martyn Dolby bt Cliff Watson 23-10; Semi-final: Josh Clark bt Nick Wilkie 23-21.

Veterans singles, quarter-finals: Dennis Henshaw bt Andy Speechley 21-16; Joe Martin bt Dick Noble 21-14.

Mixed triples, semi-final: Mick Linnell bt Derek King 18-13.

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Burton Street Tigers have withdrawn from the Peterborough League and are being replaced in Midweek Division Four by Bretton Beagles.