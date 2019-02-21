Northants can still make the Derbyshire Trophy final

Northants A are still in with a fighting chance of reaching the final of the English Bowling Federation’s Drbyshire Trophy after defeating holders Lincs at Stamford.

They inflicted Lincs’ first defeat of the season with a narrow 95-91 victory that yielded 11 of the 14 points available to lift them within two points of the champions and both have unbeaten Norfolk to play at home.

Stephen Harris.

So it is essential that Northants defeat Norfolk at Stamford this Sunday, and then hope Lincs slip up against the same opposition the following weekend.

Ten shots over the last six ends from the rink of Nick Wilkie, Trevor Collins and Jeff Newson produced a 33-17 victory which proved crucial in the final reckoning.

That more or less cancelled out a 15-32 defeat for the rink of Tristan Morton, while Roger Martin’s trio were 27-22 winners with Simon Law’s drawing 20-20.

Over at Peterborough & District, Northants B ended the season without a victory after losing 78-93 to Hunts, the rink of John Holroyd, Cliff Watson and Peter Brown securing their only rink success.

RESULTS

Northants A 95 (11), Lincs 91 (3) – (Northants A rinks only): Brian Martin, Tony Scarr, Tristan Morton lost 15-32; Paul Dalliday, James Harford, Simon Law drew 20-20; Nick Wilkie, Trevor Collins, Jeff Newson won 33-17; Neil Wright, Michael Humphreys, Roger Martin won 27-22.

Northants B 78 (2), Hunts 93 (12) – (Northants B rinks only): John Holroyd, Cliff Watson, Peter Brown won 24-18; Les Sharp, Mick Greaves, Mick Linnell lost 16-19; Jeff Clipston, Ray Keating, Jon Earl lost 15-28; Brian Bassam, Dick Noble, Graham Agger lost 23-26.

n Stamford’s Stephen Harris made his England junior indoor international debut in Aberdeen at the weekend.

England finished runners-up to Wales, but Harris’ rink, skipped by St Neots’ Jamie Barker, was unbeaten, with wins against Ireland and Scotland and a draw with Wales.

The rink skipped by Spalding’s Jordan Philpott had one win and two defeats, the same as Doddington-based Ed Elmore.

England’s junior women retained the title in Belfast, winning all three matches. Yaxley-based Chloe Brett (Huntingdon) made her debut, and also in the successful team were Spalding pair Ruby Hill and Chelsea Tomlin.

n Stamford’s Bob Warters, Cliff Watson and Keith Rippin are through to the area final of the national over 50 triples for the second year running, while Malcolm Smith and Martyn Dolby have done likewise in the over 60 pairs.

n Two young Stamford talents will contest the Northants Women’s Bowling Federation indoor singles final.

Helen Holroyd, who won the national outdoor junior singles title at Skegness last year, beat defending champion Elizabeth Wallace 21-3 in the semi-finals, while Louise Harris overcame senior singles finalist Sheila Craig 21-15.

Craig’s opponent in the senior singles final at Stamford on Sunday, March 17 will be county president Chris Ford, who defeated trophy sponsor Joan Robinson 21-5 in the semi-finals.

RESULTS

WOMEN

Singles, semi-finals: Helen Holroyd bt Elizabeth Wallace 21-3; Louise Harris bt Sheila Craig 21-15

Senior singles, semi-final: Chris Ford bt Joan Robinson 21-5.

MEN

Mixed triples, quarter-finals: Cliff Watson bt Michael Humphreys 20-19; Bob Warters bt Doug Want 19-16; John Holroyd bt Mick Linnell 18-12.

n In the Cambs Senior League, lowly Whittlesey gave leaders St Neots A a fright, going down by just three shots overall (68-71), but only picked up two points for their gallant effort.