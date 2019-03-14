Helen after an awesome foursome at county finals

Young Helen Holroyd bids for no fewer than four county titles at Stamford on Sunday when Northants Bowling Federation stage their men’s and women’s indoor finals.

Holroyd, who won the English Bowling Federation’s outdoor under 25 singles title last summer, will be in action in all four sessions, beginning with a junior singles clash against defending champion Stephen Harris.

In the pairs, she teams up with Stephen’s sister Louise against Whittlesey’s Marlene Osborne and Hazel Bass, who are also in the triples decider, and the two youngsters are in opposite corners in the women’s singles final.

Sandwiched in between is the mixed triples final, where Helen joins forces with her mother and father, Moira and John, against husband and wife Bob and Carol Warters with Alan Romaine.

Four other players are chasing trebles, including the Harris’, who play together in the mixed pairs against title holders Chris Ford and Martyn Dolby, while Stephen is also in the triples final with Cliff Watson and Peter Edwards.

Dolby defends both the mixed pairs and the veterans singles titles, where he faces county president Dick Noble, and his third event is the triples with Adam Warrington and John Earl.

Women’s county president Chris Ford, apart from the mixed pairs defence, faces Sheila Craig in the senior singles and teams up with Jan Want and June Brennan in the triples.

James Harford and Paul Dalliday oppose each other in both the men’s singles and pairs, the former having beaten defending champion Martyn Dolby in the semi-finals.

Harford joins forces with Simon Law in the pairs decider, with Tristan Morton linking up with Dalliday.

All the winners from Sunday head to Newark at the end of April for the national finals.

SUNDAY’S TIMETABLE

10.00am

Men’s veterans singles: Dick Noble v Martyn Dolby.

Women’s senior singles: Sheila Craig v Chris Ford.

U25 singles: Stephen Harris v Helen Holroyd.

12.00 noon

Women’s pairs: Marlene Osborne & Hazel Bass v Louise Harris & Helen Holroyd.

Men’s 4b singles: Paul Dalliday v James Harford.

2.00pm

Mixed triples: Bob & Carol Warters, Alan Romaine v Helen, Moira & John Holroyd.

Men’s pairs: Paul Dalliday & Tristan Morton v James Harford & Simon Law.

Mixed pairs: Chris Ford & Martyn Dolby v Louise & Stephen Harris.

4.00pm

Women’s 4b singles: Louise Harris v Helen Holroyd.

Men’s triples: Adam Warrington, John Earl, Martyn Dolby v Stephen Harris, Cliff Watson, Peter Edwards.

Women’s triples: June Brennan, Jan Want, Chris Ford v Penny Hart, Marlene Osborne, Hazel Bass.

SEMI-FINAL RESULTS

MEN

Singles: James Harford bt Martyn Dolby 21-12; Paul Dalliday bt Richard Allam 21-13.

Pairs: Paul Dalliday bt Peter Brown 23-9; James Harford bt Derek King 22-14.

Mixed pairs: Stephen Harris bt John Holroyd 22-6; Martyn Dolby bt Dick Noble 26-6.

Veterans singles: Dick Noble bt Alan Romaine 21-12; Martyn Dolby bt Bob Warters 21-17.

Triples: Adam Warrington bt Paul Dalliday 21-19; Cliff Watson bt Trevor Collins 19-5.

Mixed triples: John Holroyd bt Cliff Watson 22-15; Bob Warters bt Neil Wright 20-13.

WOMEN

Pairs: Helen Holroyd bt Margaret Linnell 22-8; Hazel Bass bt Glenys Edwards 19-6.

Triples: Chris Ford bt Julie Masters 17-11; Hazel Bass bt Carol Hunter 20-18.

n The Peterborough & District men’s senior team had a resounding 108-40 victory at home to Huntingdon B in the Cambs Senior League, with the rinks of Rod Maplethorpe (32-6) and Dick Noble (31-8) leading the way.

Whittlesey were beaten 91-44 away to Huntingdon A, with the rink of Bob Burbridge their only winners.