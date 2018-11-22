First points for the Northants B team

Northants B resumed their English Bowling Federation’s Derbyshire Trophy campaign with a 102-73 defeat away to Norfolk at the Gallows club in Fakenham.

A last bowl winner from Peter Brown, playing with team captain Malcolm Squires and Cliff Watson, at least enabled Northants to gain their first points of the season, having lost 10-0 to their A team in their opening match.

RESULT

Northants 73 (2), Norfolk 102 (12): (Northants rinks only) –

Malcolm Squires, Cliff Watson, Peter Brown won 21-20; Les Sharp, Ray Keating, Mick Linnell lost 11-32; Brian Bassam, Dick Noble, Graham Agger lost 21-26; Richard Allam, John Holroyd, Jon Earl lost 20-24.

Meanwhile, the A team will bid to make it two wins out of two when they make the short trip to Wisbech on Sunday to face North Cambs.

Trevor Collins and Bob Warters come into the team to replace Adam Warrington and Nick Wilkie.

Northants A: Paul Dalliday, James Harford, Simon Law; Stephen Harris, Tony Scarr, Martyn Dolby; Bob Warters, Jeff Newson, Tristan Morton; Michael Humphreys, Trevor Collins, Roger Martin.

n While Spalding continue their merry way in the Denny Cup, the English indoor inter-club championship, beating Sleaford 81-62, there was mixed fortune for Stamford and Peterborough in the Denny Plate, the consolation competition for clubs beaten in the opening round of the Cup.

Stamford defeated Grantham 84-61, but Peterborough were beaten 99-76 by the Saffron Walden based Turpins club.

n The Peterborough senior men’s team moved comfortably through to the next round of the Cambs League KO Cup with a 70-53 defeat of last season’s league champions Cambridge Chesterton A.

Dick Noble and captain Rod Maplethorpe led their home rinks to success, while Ray Keating won away with Mick Linnell’s rink narrowly beaten.

In the league two days later, Peterborough had a close call when visiting St Neots B. Although collecting eight of the ten points, they only crept over the line by just two shots – 67-65 – a comeback victory for Mick Linnell’s rink and a last end three from Rod Maplethorpe’s in a 24-12 reverse proved decisive in the end.

Meanwhile, Whittlesey were beaten 77-49 at home to defending champions Cambridge Chesterton A, Bob Burbridge’s rink claiming their only rink success with the last bowl of the match.