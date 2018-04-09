COMMONWEALTH GAMES: Parkway bowler on course for a medal

A Peterborough bowler is on course for a medal at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in Australia.

Mike Robertson is in the England team competing in the para triples and they have so far come through four rounds unbeaten.

Robertson, who was born without a left arm, is playing with Kieran Rollings from Kettering and Paul Brown from Bristol and they have beaten New Zealand 13-12, Australia 16-12 and Scotland 18-10 and drawn 13-13 with South Africa.

Speaking after yesterday’s win against Scotland, Robertson said: “That was a really good game. I think Kieran led very well, Paul played very very well and I converted a few now and again.

“It’s always difficult playing Scotland because we have played them so many times. It was a good solid team performance. We now qualify for the last four which is excellent.

“I believe Australia have also qualified which is good for them. Hopefully they don’t finish fourth because I don’t want to play them until we get to the final. It was a good performance. The crowd were well into it again which is excellent. I really enjoyed it.

“I love the atmosphere. It was really good last week against Australia as well. Lots of singing and chanting. That’s the way that bowls should be played. It should be that sort of atmosphere. It’s just great. Playing bowls. Beautiful greens. Floodlights. Shorts and a t-shirt. With a crowd that are getting involved. It makes bowls a great game. It really does.”

“In four years’ time I will be 56. I might be over the hill by then. Keiran will definitely be around. He has just turned 18. He is a real prospect. As to Paul and myself, he might be in for another one. We will see how it goes in four years time.”

Robertson has only been involved with Disability Bowls England for just over a year and last summer won the Disability Bowls England national singles at Leamington.

He also teamed up with the Morton brothers, Ean and Tristan, to win the national open triples title for Parkway at the same venue in August.