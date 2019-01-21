Brett bombed out of world championship glory

Local bowler Nicky Brett and his long-time partner Greg Harlow were beaten today (January 21) in a top quality and dramnatic World indoor pairs final at the Potters Resort by Scottish pair Paul Foster and Alex Marshall, who were winning the title for a fourth time.

The Scots took the title 8-6, 13-13, but in both sets the English pair came from behind to put themselves in positions to win them both.

From 1-7 down in the first they clawed themselves back to trail by one shot heading into the ninth and final end, where Brett, two down on the end, trailed the jack into the ditch only for it to land closer to a Scottish bowl also ‘live’ in the ditch.

In a high scoring second set, Brett and Harlow dropped two fours in the opening three ends to trail 3-8, but once again they stormed back with a sequence of 3-3-2-2 to lead 13-8 with two ends to play and a tie-break appeared inevitable.

However, the Scots had other ideas, claiming a three on the penultimate end, and then when one down on the final end, Marshall played a wonder bowl when set lie against to gently push the English bowl out of the count for two, Brett missing the head with a final bowl runner.

Brett said afterwards: “It was obviously disappointing the way the match finished as we had chances to win both sets, but Alex played a ‘bomber’ with that last bowl, a one in a 130 chance, but he probably does it twenty times a season.”