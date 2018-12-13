Two county awards for PAC star

Peterborough Athletic Club teenage sprinter Elizabeth Taylor was a double winner at the Cambridgeshire county awards evening.

Her outstanding achievements on the track in 2018 were recognised as she stepped up to receive the Oakham Cup (best performance award for Under 17 women) for winning the silver medal in the 200m at the Southern Championships, and also the Cambridgeshire County Championships Best Performance Trophy for winning the 300m gold.

Taylor is currently training hard under the guidance of Ron Crosby and Andy Barber at PAC and is looking forward to her indoor season starting in January.

PAC’s senior men also won the Cambs Road League trophy for the second year running with Phil Martin finishing second in the individual standings.