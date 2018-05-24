Teenage talent shines through for Nene Valley

The future of Nene Valley Harriers looks to be in very safe hands after several youngsters stepped up to the senior team and helped their club to second place in the Southern League Division One fixture at Reading on Sunday.

Molly Peel has recently joined Nene Valley from Bourne Town Harriers, and the 16 year-old made her mark at Reading winning the 1500m in a time of 4:58.6.

Kelsi Ellis won the triple jump.

If that wasn’t enough fellow teenager Jose Fortune was an easy winner in the B race with a 5:11.6 clocking.

Several teenagers competed in multiple events, and sprinter Abraham Jones was the star turn winning the 400m with a 52.3 clocking along with the B 200m in a time of 23.3. Jones also took maximum points in the B 100m.

Callum Winchester-Wright finished second in the 100m and long jump, and Jasmine Allen competed in four events, taking second place in the B high jump and long jump. Kelsi Ellis won the triple jump.

Senior lady Emily Maltby achieved a hat-trick of second places, in the 100m hurdles, high jump and long jump, while Ellie Mae-Stokes won the javelin and B triple jump. Teenage throwing prospect Eleanor Smith launched the javelin 30.36m to win the B contest

James McCrae.

Mae-Stokes and Smith weren’t the only throwers in good form and Becki Hall and Lydia Church were clear winners of the A and B shot with distances of 12.75m and 10.16m respectively.

Senior throwers Martin Tinkler and Simon Achurch completely dominated the men’s throws winning every event between them.

Tinkler won the shot with a 14.83m putt along with the discus and hammer. Achurch won the B competition in all three events, and the roles were reversed in the javelin which Achurch won with a throw of 47.40m.

Veteran sprinter Claire Smith took the honours in the 400m hurdles in a time of 75.1.

n Nene Valley’s James McCrae ran a new lifetime best time of 3:51.86 in the 1500m at the Loughborough International meeting on Saturday.

The Birmingham University student is now placed in the top 20 under 23s in the national rankings.