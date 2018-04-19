Stamford ace Scott joins an elite group in London

The eyes of the world will be on Aaron Scott this weekend as he lines up with the world’s very best as one of 21 elite runners in the London Marathon.

The Stamford-based Lincoln Wellington athlete has been bringing his marathon personal best (PB) down for several years, and earned his day in the spotlight after running 2:17.46 at last year’s event when he placed 24th and won the bronze medal in the English Championship.

Scott had a good start to this year, comfortably winning the Folksworth 15 and the Stamford 30k but then suffered a dip in form.

The 30 year-old feels things are now on the up again saying: “Training has turned the corner after late February and early March was hampered by iron issues.

“I recently had a good 15-day training block up at altitude in Font Rome in the Pyrenees and it looks like things are back on track.”

Scott will avoid the usual hurly burly of the weekend, adding: “I’m heading down to London on Friday and hoping the extra VIP treatment will allow for a more relaxing experience.

“I’m not setting any firm targets but I would love to run inside 2:16 and bank a European Championships qualifying standard for Berlin.”

Stamford Strider Jim Morris is another runner regularly improving his marathon times, and has a best of 2:46.06 which he ran in Malaga last year. This will be Morris’s sixth consecutive London Marathon and he has run all of them in under 2:50.

Nene Valley’s Jordan Foster has been one of the success stories of the year, and recently clocked 1:26.28 in The Big London Half-Marathon.

Foster completed her previous marathon in 3:39.49 and is confident of knocking at least 30 minutes off that.

Lee Hartill of Nene Valley and Peterborough AC’s Danny Snipe are both looking to run under three hours, while for Eye Community Runners Mark Wishart is hoping to go under 3:15, Alison Dunphy under 3:50 and 74 year-old Terry Fone round about four hours.

Werrington Jogger Martin Stevens has completed the distance 41 times but says he won’t get near his fastest time of 2:44.43 admitting: “My eating has been going better than my training, so I won’t be adding to my 15 sub three hour runs. My target is 3:12.”