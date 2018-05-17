RESULTS ROUND-UP: Jordan flies home in spectacular style

Despite the spectacle of a flypast by a Lancaster Bomber, Nene Valley’s Jordan Foster was the one to watch in the Eye 10k winning the ladies race by over two and a half minutes in a time of 38.06.

Foster has made huge strides this year, running lifetime bests over distances ranging from 5km to the marathon.

Finishing with just 16 men ahead of her, in a race where Cambridge and Coleridge’s Duncan Coombs was first over the line in a time of 34:03, the fleet footed Foster bided her time early on. However, once establishing a gap over the other leading ladies, she was able to extend her lead at will.

Toni Alcarez of March AC took the runners up spot with a 40:57 clocking, 11 seconds ahead of Ellie Swire of Cambridge and Coleridge.

The local ladies then came in thick and fast with Nene Valley’s Emma Tomlinson-McCrae fourth with a time of 41:13, ahead of Melissa Neal of March AC in 41:22. Ramsey’s Lisa Marriott, Peterborough’s Sarah Caskey and Geraldine Larham of March AC all also finished inside 42 minutes.

The first ladies team prize went to March AC, with the Nene Valley Harriers trio of Foster, Tomlinson-McCrae and Yvonne Scarrott taking second place.

“I ran smart” Foster said. “I kept it steady, and it paid off. I felt so good for the whole race, and I know that I’ve got more in me.”

Phil Martin was runner up in the men’s race in 34:39 over 30 seconds behind the winner while his Peterborough AC clubmate Simon Fell took third place in 35:11.

John Peet finished seventh to ensure Peterborough AC were the winning team.

Nene Valley were the third team home and were lead home by outstanding 15 year old Owen Wilkinson who finished a creditable 11th in 36:50.

Nene Valley’s Lloyd Kempson set a new 5k best of 15.03 on Saturday when finishing 13th in the Ipswich Twilight 5k, while Nene Valley’s Latvian International Edgars Sumskis clocked 14:36.30 coming home as runner up in a 5,000m track race in Naples.

Charlotte Taylor won the Portland Twilight 5,000m in Oregon with a 15:52.84 clocking, the second fastest time of the high flying Harriers career.

Rob Brownlee of Nene Valley finished fourth in Sunday’s Titchmarsh 10k clocking a time of 35:26.4.