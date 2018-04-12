RESULTS: Nene Valley Harriers and Peterborough Athletic Club make a big splash in the Embankment rain

The Nene Valley throwers made a big splash as the rain poured down at the Embankment last weekend (April 8).

First place finishes and new personal bests showered down upon the club’s field athletes during the outdoor season’s curtain-raising Cambridgeshire Open Meeting.

Elena Rivetti ran a personal best in the 70m hurdles.

The Geoff Capes coached brothers George and Kai Harrison had a day to remember with George winning the Under 15 hammer, discus and javelin, setting a personal best (PB) of 28.28m in the discus and 40.84m in the hammer.

Kai Harrison won the Under 20 javelin with a new best of 11.16m. He also came out on top in the discus.

Elizabeth Moorhouse also hit top form winning the Under 17 girls javelin, discus and hammer setting new bests at both discus and hammer.

There were also first places for Martin Tinkler, Lydia Church, Andrea Jenkins, Simon Achurch, William Kong and David Bush, while veteran Hazel Gering improved upon her previous best performances in the shot, discus and hammer.

Youngster Niamh Rushton threw a personal best 5.11m in the girls Under 15 shot and won her 200m race in 30.1, while Under 17 James Marsh won the ‘A’ 200m with 23.5.

Mia Drury and Tim Ford were victorious in their 100m races, with Under 15 Foord clocking a 12.6 PB.

Katie Marsh had a memorable day with PBs in both the 70m hurdles and long jump, while Matilda Halford (800m), Katie Calcutt (75m hurdles and long jump) and Tomi Ogunyoye (high jump) were also winners.

The highlight of the day for many was the clash between ace sprinters Sean Reidy and Dave Bush over the 400m hurdles. Reidy was triumphant in 57.7 seconds, but Bush was only a couple of strides behind in an event where Reidy has reigned supreme at Nene Valley for many years.

Hosts Peterborough Atheltic Club also produced plenty of stand-out performances in the Cambridgeshire Open.

Under 13 sprinter Max Roe ran personal bests (PB) in both the 100m and 200m with 13.3 and 28.9 secs.

Not to be out done his older brother Cody (Under 15) also got two PBs in the same events with 12.4 and 25.8.

Cody’s training partner Nikolaos Tirchineci also got a PB of 12.5 secs in the 100m and 5.60m in the long jump.

In the same age group Luke Phillips continued to impress with a jump of 1.50m.

In the Under 17 boys George Janiper pushed his PB in the 100m to 11.9 and Aiden Painter was thrilled with his two PBs of 26.7 in the 200m and 2.30.0 in the 800m800m.

In the Under 20 age group, Nathaniel Amaoade got a PB of 25 secs in the 200m and in the long jump with a leap of 5.83m.

In the 70m hurdles Elena Rivetti and Alice Bennett, both Under 13, clocked PBs of 12.4 and 12.5 and Charlotte Dunstone (Under 15) a PB of 12.4.

Leo Sangiorio set a new club record for the Under 13 boys shot of 4.30m.

Not to be outdone by the youngsters Phil Martin (Over 35) ran a PB in the 5000m with 15.46.9 and Daniel Mees (Under 23) a PB of 50.6 secs in the 400m.

PAC chairman Matthew Dalton said: “Despite the conditions there were some great performances today. Roll on the start of the outdoor season this weekend and a big thank-you to all the hard-working volunteers who made it happen today.”