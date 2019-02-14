Reidy runs a British best at Grand Prix meeting

Have your say

Sean Reidy ran a British veterans all-time best at the Sheffield Masters and Open Grand Prix meeting on Saturday.

Competing in the Over 35 category, the speedy Nene Valley Harrier won the 400m hurdles in a time of 56.84.

Because indoor tracks aren’t all designed to identical specifications there is not an official British record for the event, but Reidy is safe in the knowledge that no British athlete in his age group has ever run quicker.

There were several other wins for Nene Valley athletes, and the Smith family enjoyed a 100 per cent record in the sprints.

Claire Smith won the Over 40 200m with a 28.07 clocking, and repeated the achievement when running 64.14 in the 400m.

Not wishing to be overshadowed, husband Julian ran an indoor best of 56.24 when winning the Over 45 400m .

Becki Hall won the ladies open shot with a put of 12.74m, while George Ivens placed second in the open 400m in a time of 59.56.

Dave Brown, a 400m specialist, chose to run the 200m and clocked 23.90 for third place in the Over 40 race

Gemma Skells ran a personal best of 29.98 when finishing third in the open 200m.

BRITISH CHAMPIONSHIPS

James McCrae had a taste of the big time on Saturday and enjoyed every moment of it.

Running in the 1500m at the Spar British Indoor Championships, the second claim Nene Valley Harrier ran 3:56.48 when finishing last in his heat on his first outing in front of the live BBC cameras.

McCrae was far from out-classed but was unable to get back on terms with the leaders after a slowish start.

“ It was great to experience my first British Championships,” said the 22 year-old. “My race was a bit rubbish, but one to learn from and to come back stronger from.

“This indoor season has massively surpassed my expectations. Now it’s time to do the same outdoors.’’

McCrae has lowered his 1500m indoor best to 3:51.49 and sits 17th in the national rankings.

Former Peterborough AC middle-distance runner Dan Mees, who still trains with an endurance group in the city when not at university, was also in action at the big evemt in Birmingham.

Mees, now of Newham and Essex Beagles, came fourth in his 800m heat in 1:53.41. The race was won by Scotland’s 2014 Commonwealth Games finalist Guy Learmonth, who went on to win the silver medal in the final.

Mees will now move on to the British University Championships this weekend.

SCUNTHORPE 10k

Nene Valley Harrier Darryl Coulter clocked 42.32 when finishing 141st out of 1,429 runners in Sunday’s Scunthorpe 10km road race.

HARRIER HANDICAP LEAGUE

The February instalment of the Harrier 5km Handicap League was won by debutant Jonny Shaw, who finished just one second ahead of Amanda Lopez of Thorney.

Lopez leads the overall standings from Nene Valley youngster Dylan Tomaselli.

Harrison Miles of Nene Valley was the fastest man on the night clocking 17:47. Laura Whitton of Vegan Runners was the fastest lady in 20.51.

WEIGHTLIFTING

Four Nene Valley sprinters branched out as the club staged an Olympic weightlifting competition.

British Bobsleigh team brakeman Ashley Watson lifted the heaviest weights in both the snatch and the clean and jerk.

Results: Sean Reidy - 50kg snatch/75kg clean and jerk/ 125kg total; David Bush - 50/85/135; Adam Fidgett - 75/114/189; Ashley Watson - 85/125/210.

BARCELONA HALF-MARATHON

Nene Valley Harriers second claimer Edgars Sumskis ran 67.39 to finish 50th in the Barcelona Half-Marathon.

The race was won by Kenya’s Eric Kiptanui in a sizzling 61:04.