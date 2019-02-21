Reidy masters the opposition . . . and the officials

Nene Valley Harrier Sean Reidy won the British Masters Over 35 indoor pentathlon at the weekend despite a far from ideal preparation.

Choosing to drive to the Lee Valley venue, Reidy was delayed en route due to his two year-old daughter suffering from travel sickness, and he arrived 15 minutes after the signing-on time.

The 38 year-old showed his all-round skills include high levels of diplomacy as he persuaded the officials, who at first said no, to take the circumstances into account and apply some flexibility to the rules.

Reidy led after one event after a fast 60m hurdles. His big rival Mark Beer of Chesterfield AC then did well in the long jump and shot building up a decent lead.

“He’s a solid high jumper,” said the Nene Valley man, “so I worked out what score I’d need to be in touching distance of the top spot and gave myself the target of 1.65m-1.70m to give myself a chance in the 1km race.

“I could barely clear 1.45 in the warm-up, but thankfully got my high jump mojo back after clearing 1.64m on the third attempt. I then went on to clear three more heights.”

That put Reidy in a position to win gold with the 1km to come, and he didn’t disappoint with a run of 2:49.53 compared to his challenger’s 3:23.61.

Reidy’s times and distances: 60m hurdles - 8.95; Long Jump - 5.58m; Shot - 8.48m; High Jump - 1.74m; 1,000m - 2:49.53. Total: 3,127points.

SHOT PUTT OPEN

A handful of Nene Valley throwers travelled to Holbeach on Sunday to compete in the Lincolnshire Throws Academy Shot Putt Open.

Teenager Elizabeth Moorhouse was in top form, winning the Under 17 competition with a throw of 11.55m.

Moorhouse then took part in the senior ladies event putting a heavier shot 10.24m.

Lawson Capes threw a new best of 8.99m as the only competitor in the Under 11 event.

Martin Tinkler was second senior man with a 14.79m throw while Simon Achurch finished fourth with 11.58m and Dave Bush sixth with a 10.94m putt

BRITISH UNIVERSITIES

Bethany Denial, of Nene Valley and Liverpool University, jumped 10.42m for ninth place in the triple jump at the British Universities and Colleges Championships in Sheffield.