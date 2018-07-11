PETERBOROUGH ATHLETIC CLUB: Magnificent Max shines in the East Anglian Junior League

Young Max Roe was the star of the show as Peterborough Athletic Club enjoyed an excellent day at the East Anglian Junior League meeting in Ipswich on Sunday (July 8).

Roe impressed in the under 13 age group winning all his events, the 75 metre hurdles, long jump and the 100m in a new personal best (PB) time of 12.9 to complete a fantastic hat-trick.

Cody Roe on his way to victory in the 80m hurdles at the East Anglian Junior League meeting.

Another top performance came from Oliver Barden, who won the B string long jump in a new PB of 3.81m and there were also new PBs for Neilas Virsilas in the 100m and 200m, while Louis Moulton competed in the 1500m running under 5.30 for the second time.

In the under 15 boys there were solid efforts in the 100m from Oliver Baxter in 12.5 and Dontae Bowling in 12.7.

However, Cody Roe gained maximum points in the 80m hurdles A race with a PB of 12.7 and greatly improved his time in the 200m with 25.4 to finish second in the B string.

Conner Cassar also gave a strong performance in the 800m with a PB of 2.30.

Ronnie Davey in action.

Out in the field, both Dylan Phillips and Bryce Tshabalala achieved valuable points for the team with their second-place finishes in the high jump and by improving their bests in the shot.

There were first time performances in the discus for Ronnie Davey (14.97) and Cassar (12.00) and Phillips also improved his javelin best to 21.35.

In the under 17 boys, Patryk Szpryngiel ran a really good second-placed race in the 400m just being pipped to the post by 0.1sec with a time of 54.7.

Benji Davies also achieved second place in a tight 800m race with a time of 2.08.7.

In the long jump Szpryngiel leapt 4.50m and Benji Davies jumped a PB of 4.40m.

Benji Davies also achieved a PB in the 200m with an impressive time of 25.5.

Not to be outdone, Charlotte Dunstone won the under 15 girls 75m hurdles in a time of 12.2 and Elizabeth Taylor convincingly won the 300m in a time of 43.1, over three seconds in front of her rivals.

In the field Louise Chance just missed out on winning the javelin with a throw of 26 metres and Charlotte Bennett had a PB in the shot of 7.02m and recorded 1.30m in the high jump.

Peterborough Athletic Club’s Ronnie Davey represented Lincolnshire in the Northern Athletics under 15 boys Inter-counties Championships in Leigh, Lancashire last Saturday (July 7).

Despite being one of the youngest in the age group, the 12 year old held his own to run 13.39 in the 100m, 28.63 in the 200m as well as delivering a 4.43 long jump.

Davey is a talented all-round athlete with a string of impressive displays under his belt. He is also a strong high jumper.