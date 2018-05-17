PETERBOROUGH ATHLETIC CLUB: Girl power ensures plenty of County Championship medals

Peterborough Athletic Club’s girls dominated the Cambridgeshire County Championships at the Embankment last Saturday with Megan Sims, Harriet Fenton Lake and Elizabeth Taylor all becoming double gold winners,

Megan took the honours in the under 20 400m hurdles (70.33) and 200m sprint (26.84), while Harriet won the under 17 high jump (1.50m) and the javelin and Elizabeth stormed to victory in the under 15 300m (43.2) and the 200m (26.6).

Harriet Fenton-Lake wins the high jump at the Cambs County Championships.

Other girls winning gold medals were Charlotte Dunstone in the under 15 75m hurdles (12.12), Megan Sheils in the under 15 pole vault (2m) and Lola Fletcher in the under 13 800m (2.38.87).

Silver medals went to Louise Chance in the under 15 javelin, Charlotte Bennett in the under 15 high jump, with a jump of 1.35m, and Danni Owusu-Ansah in the under 15 75m hurdles.

Charlotte’s sister Alice Bennett also won two silvers, in the under 13 75m hurdles and the high jump.

In the senior women’s category middle distance runner Chloe Finlay took silver in the 1500m with a massive personal best of 4.57.

Lola Fletcher won the 800m for Peterborough Athletic Club.

For the boys Patryk Szpryngiel won gold in the under 17 400m (54.25) and picked up a terrific bronze in the 800m (2.08.6).

Luke Phillip was delighted with his bronze medals in the under 17 high jump (1.60m) and in the 400m (55.81).

In the under 15 category Nikholas Tirchineci took gold in the long jump with a leap of 5.34m, while Cody Roe won the 100m silver in 12:53.

Dylan Phillips claimed bronze in the high jump with a height of 1.55m and Matthew Simpson threw a personal best of 33.29m in the javelin to claim a splendid bronze medal.

Max Roe won gold in the under 13 100m (13.48) and in the older age groups silvers were won by Nathaniel Amaoade in the under 20 100m (11.82) and Josh White in the 800m for senior men (2.00.57).

In the Lincolnshire County Championships at Boston there were outstanding individual efforts by Peterborough Athletic Club brothers Lewis and Ronnie Davey.

Ronnie won golds in the under 15 high jump (1.35) and long jump (4.55) as well as a silver in the 100m (14.58).

Lewis won gold in the under 20 long jump with a leap of 6.62m and a bronze in the 200m in a time of 22.09.