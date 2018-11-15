Peel and Wilkinson are two Harriers absolutely flying

Nene Valley teenagers Molly Peel and Owen Wilkinson left the rest of the field standing in the North Midlands Cross-Country League fixture at Kettering on Saturday.

The talented pair provided the icing on the cake to a fine display of distance running from Harriers athletes on a challenging Wicksteed Park course.

Molly Peel.

In a textbook display of front-running Peel won the Under 17 girls race by nearly 200 metres with a 17:44 clocking on the 5km circuit. Nene Valley dominated with Amber Park third, Hannah Knight eighth and Katie Tasker ninth.

After just two fixtures of the four-race series, the Nene Valley girls are looking well set to be this season’s champions.

The Under 17 boys race was a closer affair but Owen Wilkinson came good, covering the 6km course in 21:05 to win by five seconds.

Archie Rainbow in 11th position and 20th-placed Sam Staines helped to secure second place fo Harriers, who are currently second overall behind Chesterfield AC.

Amber Park.

Nene Valley won the Under 11 girls 2km race and sit proudly at the top of the table. Evie Hemmings and Alexandra Braid finished third and fourth, clocking 7.28 and 7.37 respectively. Phoebe Reeves in 20th position was the third scorer for the youngsters.

Nene Valley’s Under 11 boys took third spot, with Noah Fell leading the way in 11th position in a time of 7.45 over the 2km circuit. Nathaniel Clifford (14th) and Rhys Buswell (16th) were just seconds behind Fell. Their team are currently third overall.

The Under 15 boys finished third with Joseph Reindel sixth and Dylan Tomaselli seventh. Reindel covered the 5km course in 16.47 with his team-mate finishing two seconds later.

Jack Bull was Nene Valley’s first Under 13 boys finisher in 14th spot. The team finished fourth on the day and are currently sixth in the league.

Chelsie Bole took eighth place in the Under 15 girls 3km. Bole went round in 13:44 and was well supported by 14th-placed Ellie Rainbow and by Lottie Hemmings, who finished four places further back. The girls were third, but are holding down second place in the league table.

There were two top-class performances in the senior races with Alex Hampson fourth man home while Jordan Foster was fifth lady.

Hampson galloped round the 10km course in 33:00 with Lee Harthill squeezing into the top 50, coming home 48th in 36:28.

The senior men were eighth out of 22 teams.

This is Foster’s first serious season of cross-country, but she has taken to it like a duck to water. Foster went round the 6km course in 24.01.

The ladies race was run during a torrential downpour which interrupted an otherwise sunny afternoon.

Ellie Piccaver was the second Harrier home finishing 39th.

The ladies team took seventh place.

Harriers results:

Under 11 Girls: Evie Hemmings 3rd,Alexandra Braid 4th,Phoebe Reeves 22nd, Layla Brando 33rd.

Under 11 Boys: Noah Fell 11th Nathaniel Clifford 14th,Rhys Buswell 16th,Toby Staines 28th, Fraser Boole 38th, Jacob Goodwin 39th , Noah Bush 40th ,Nathaniel Smith 42nd.

Under 13 Girls: Becki Gray 32nd.

Under 13 Boys: Jack Bull 14th,Joshua Smith 21st,Toby Bush 25th, Kyle Warner 31st.

Under 15 Girls: Chelsie Bole 8th,Ellie Rainbow 14th, Lottie Hemmings 18th, Josie Knight 25th,Millie Weller 28th,Grace Johnson 32nd, Elizabeth Tansley 33rd.

Under 15 Boys: Joseph Reindel 6th,Dylan Tomaselli 7th,Jacob Bush 21st,Joe Garner 27th, Seth Cardew 33rd,Jack Jackson 34th,Robert Aylmore 35th.

Under 17 Girls Molly Peel 1st,Amber Park 3rd, Hannah Knight 8th, Katie Tasker 9th.

Under 17 Boys: Owen Wilkinson 1st, Archie Rainbow 11th, Morgan Harrison 19th, Sam Staines 20th, Sam garner 21st, Josh Goodwin 22nd.

Senior Ladies: Jordan Foster 5th, Ellie Piccaver u/20 39th , Claire Smith v40 68th, Alyssa Carter u/20 72nd, Alison Staines v45 88th ,Gemma Skells 112th.

Senior Men: Alex Hampson 4th, Lee Hartill 48th, Mike Chapman 54th, James McDonald 73rd, Harrison Miles 78th, Luke Myers 81st, Robert McAndrew u/20 89th, Simon Parkes 120th.

Veteran Men: Duanne Tomaselli v40 113th, Dave Brown v40 127th, Paul Parkin v50 149th, Andrew Robson v50 153rd, Darryl Coulter v45 174th, James Farrington v40 219th.