Oundle 10k a rip-roaring success

The first running of the Oundle 10k was a rip-roaring success with the 500 places selling out well in advance of Sunday’s race.

Peterborough Athletic Club newcomer John Uff was first over the line with a 35.13 clocking, well over a minute clear of the runner-up.

Jim Morris of Helpston Harriers ran 37.52 to finish in fifth place and first over 50.

Nene Valley’s Luke Myers was seventh, 50 seconds behind Morris.

Bushfield Jogger Paul Baxter came in 20th, while Darryl Coulter finished 30th in what must have felt like a mere warm-up run for the Nene Valley marathon addict.

Emily Foran of Sleaford Striders won the ladies race, clocking 40.51.