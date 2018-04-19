Max sprints to victory in first league match

Peterborough Athletic Club launched their track and field outdoor season with a number of promising performances in Sunday’s Eastern Young Athletes League match at Bedford.

In the Under 13 boys Max Roe won the 100m A race in 13.5 and was second in the 200m in 28.8. Edward Judd ran a strong race in the B string 200m for second place in 31.2 and was first in the B string javelin with 13.97m.

In the Under 15 age group, Olly Baxter gained maximum points by finishing first in both the B string 100m in 13.1 and the long jump with a PB of 4.51m.

On the track Cody Roe achieved a PB in the 300m (42.4) while in field events Matthew Simpson improved his best performances in both the discus (14.89m) and javelin (25.18m) with second place in each.

Other PBs were achieved by Ronnie Davey in the high jump (1.35m), hammer (10.94m) and shot (5.24m), Cody Roe in the discus (17.62m) and Dylan Phillips in the shot (7.09m).

In the Under 17 age group Jacob Fox came second in the 800m A race in 2.20.3 and Luke Phillips matched his PB of 1.70m for second in the A string high jump and was second in the A string discus with a PB of 14.64m.

Other PBs went to Patryk Szpayngiel (55.5 in the 400m and 4.81m in the long jump), Aiden Painter (61.1 in the 400m and 4.05m in the long jump) and Jacob Fox (3.90m long jump).

For the Under 13 girls there were PBs for Elena Rivetti in the long jump (3.99m) and 200m (30.6) and Alice Bennett in the hurdles (12.4). There was a good debut from Lola Fletcher with 33.6 in the 200m and 5:33.0 in the 1500m.