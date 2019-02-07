It’s golden delicious as Fraser and Kong star for Nene Valley Harriers

Have your say

Freddie Fraser has moved up an age group but he’s still flying.

Last year the talented teenager from Nene Valley Harriers was the number one sprint hurdler in the country in the under 15 age group.

Will Kong with his gold medal.

This year he’s competing at the bottom of the under 17 age group and, although taking on boys a year older, he’s still a major force.

He was in action at the Eastern Indoor Championships at Lee Valley at the weekend and took the gold medal in the under 17 60m hurdles in a new championship record time of 8.14 seconds.

Joseph Purbrick, also from Nene Valley, took the silver medal.

And Will Kong made it a golden double for Nene Valley when racing to victory in the under 17 400m in a rapid 52.06.

Kong, who like Fraser is a first year under 17 athlete, had previously only competed in one indoor 400m race.

ANGLIAN SCHOOLS

CROSS-COUNTRY

CHAMPIONSHIPS

Nene Valley Harriers athletes made a massive contribution to the success of the Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire teams in Saturday’s Anglian Schools Cross-Country Championship held at Abingdon Park, Northampton.

With the best from Suffolk, Norfolk and Northamptonshire also competing, the Cambridgeshire team won an unprecedented five out of the eight age groups, while Lincolnshire came out on top in the intermediate girls race.

Molly Peel led the winning Lincolnshire girls home with a fourth-place finish. Flo Brill was close behind her in seventh spot.

The Cambridgeshire team finished third and were indebted to the Nene Valley pair of Ella Robinson in 15th place and 20th-placed Katie Tasker.

Owen Wilkinson finished fifth in the intermediate boys event and was the second runner home in the winning Cambridgeshire team.

Josie Fortune placed 15th and Ellie Piccaver 17th to both score for the victorious Cambridgeshire senior girls team.

Nene Valley supplied the first two Lincolnshire athletes in the minor girls race with Eliza Mardon in third position, the highest placed Harrier at the meeting. Isla Fullock-Holmes came in 18th.

Kai Chilvers in sixth and Joseph Reindel in 14th place played major roles for the Cambridgeshire junior boys who finished as the second team, while Harry Hewitt, wearing a Lincolnshire vest, crossed the line in 11th place.

Cambridgeshire easily won the overall crown and several Nene Valley athletes will now go on to represent their county in the English Schools Cross Country Championships.

LONDON WINTER 10k

Second claim Nene Valley athlete Jordan Foster was third lady finisher in Sunday’s London Winter 10k in a time of 36.51. Overall she was 84th out of over 20,000 runners and knocked a minute off her previous best time.

Stamford Strider Mark Popple finished 17th with a 34.46 clocking.

CATALONIA

CROSS-COUNTRY

CHAMPIONSHIP

Former Nene Valley man Edgar Sumskis finished eighth in the Catalonia Cross -Country Championship at the weekend.

The lanky Latvian, who splits his time between bases in Peterborough and the Costa Brava, was third man home for his La Sansi club, who took the team prize.

FROSTBITE LEAGUE

Josh Lunn won Sunday’s Frostbite League race at an icy Bourne Woods.

The pacy PACTRAC runner slid round the frozen five-mile course to win in a time of 27.04.

Runner-up Jamie Hall of Hunts AC was 11 seconds behind Lunn, while Eye’s Ben Heron clocked 28.27 for third place.

Werrington veteran Paul Halford came in 13th with a time of 30.09, with Bushfield Jogger Scott Meadows three places further back in 30.20.

PACTRAC’s Sarah Caskey was the second lady home, crossing the line in 33.10. The winner, Elaine Lilley of Hunts AC, clocked 32.36.

Emma Tomlinson-McCrae in 10th led the Nene Valley charge with a time of 35.49, while reliable Yaxley veterans Gina Crane and Roz Loutit finished 11th and 13th in 36.03 and 36.59.

Yaxley were the leading Peterborough team in fifth place, while Hunts AC won the race and with just one race left almost certainly secured the series win.

Nene Valley came second behind Hunts AC in the junior race, positions which are echoed in the overall standings.

Cambridge and Coleridge’s Callum Molloy won in 8.24 with Sam Staines of Nene Valley three seconds back in second place. Chelsie Bole of Nene Valley was the first girl over the line in 9.54.

Runner-up, PACTRAC’s Elizabeth Eames, clocked 10.04.