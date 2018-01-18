Harriers knocked off the top by Riverside Runners

Nene Valley Harriers were knocked off their perch at the top of the Frostbite League on Sunday.

The Harriers were the top Peterborough club, finishing fifth, but new league leaders Riverside Runners of St Neots recorded a comfortable win.

Things could have been worse for the city club, but on a day when the ladies stole the show generally, the Nene Valley girls produced a telling performance.

David Hudson of the Huntingdon club BRJ made light work of the multi-terrain five-mile course in March, winning in a time of 26:57. Hudson was pushed all the way by Riverside’s Michael Taylor who finished just a second later.

The only locals to make the top 10 were Nene Valley pair Simon Fell, who finished fourth in 28:28, and Lee Hartill, who was 10th with a 29:35 clocking.

League history was made as Georgina Schwiening of Cambridge and Coleridge finished sixth in a time of 28:40. That was the highest ever placing by a lady in the 30-year history of the league.

Sarah Caskey running for PACTRAC was fifth lady in 63rd place overall, less than 24 hours after a fine run in the North Midlands Cross-Country League.

And the Nene Valley trio of Emma Tomlinson-McCrae, Lindsay Lister and Laura Grimer all finished within seconds of each other, making the top 100 to save the day for Nene Valley.

Joshua Goodwin of Nene Valley was first local home in the junior race, finishing fourth. Eliza Mardon, also of Nene Valley, was second girl.

Eye led the Peterborough challenge, finishing sixth. They now sit seventh in the rankings, one place behind Nene Valley.