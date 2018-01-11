Golden delicious for Taylor and Fraser

Two local athletes struck gold at the South Of England Under 15 and Under 17 Indoor Championships at Lee Valley over the weekend.

Peterborough Athletic Club sprinter Elizabeth Taylor won the Under 15 girls 300m title while Freddie Fraser finished at the top of the podium in the Under 15 boys 60m hurdles.

Freddie Fraser (centre) won a gold medal.

Taylor showed great determination and maturity to coast to victory in her heat in 44.76, win her semi-final in 43.38 and have enough left in the tank to race home first in the final in 42.29 well clear of runner-up Shakanya Osahon of Blackheath and Bromley, who clocked 43.01.

Her coach Ron Crosby said: “Winning gold at the Southerns is a great achievement. Elizabeth trains hard and enjoys competition. To run and win three 300m races in one day shows a great deal of strength. I look forward to a good year.”

Fraser set a club record with a blistering time of 8.74 in his final.

William Kong of Nene Valley also set a club record of 7.45 to take the bronze medal in the Under 15 boys 60m and Josie Downer reached the final of the Under 15 girls long jump and finished eighth.

William Kong (left) won a bronze medal.

Luke Phillips and Samuel Jensen were also in action for PAC, both running personal bests in the 60m with times of 7.94 and 8.49.