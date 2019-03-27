Finlay flying in Cheshire

Peterborough Athletic Club endurance athlete Chloe Finlay showed that her impressive progress is continuing as she bagged another lifetime best at the Cheshire 10k.

Finlay took another slice off her personal best for the distance with a fast 37:04 clocking for fifth female placing. And closing out the race with an impressive 3:27 last kilometre showed that there is likely to be further improvement to come from the athlete.

Peterborough Athletic Club's winning teams. From the left they are Kirk Brawn, Daniella Hart, Shaun Walton, Wendy Perkins, Phil Martin and Sarah Caskey.

Finlay said: “I was really happy to come away with another personal best and finishing so strongly has given me a lot of confidence for races ahead.

“I wasn’t quite sure what to expect coming into the race but with so many people in the group running really well it gives us all a lift.

“When you’re training around other people who are racing well and give you support you just want to go out and see what you can do.

“Lots of people in the group are setting personal bests and I’m really happy I’m continuing to improve and get faster.”

THORNEY 10k

Peterborough AC distance runners produced a string of impressive performances as they re-wrote their fastest performances and came away with both the men’s and women’s team prizes at the Thorney 10K.

The club has seen their numbers growing on both the men’s and women’s side, with performances improving throughout the ranks.

Leading the club home in the race and starting the ball rolling for the series of lifetime bests was Shaun Walton - home second and clocking a 33:06 PB. With his confidence and ability growing all the time Walton is becoming one to watch on the local endurance scene.

Next in - both overall and for the club - was Phil Martin, whose face is always there at the sharp end of races locally (and much further afield) with a 33:37 clocking. While Martin has gone quicker on the track the time was a PB for a road 10K and further proof of the Peterborough AC athlete’s current form.

The club then closed their scoring three in the top five as Kirk Brawn carved over a minute off his best ever 10K time with 34:19.

The women’s race saw another breakthrough run for Daniella Hart. She has made huge improvements over recent months since joining Peterborough AC and Thorney proved no exception.

She gauged her effort perfectly and came through the field to win the women’s race in 39:46. Her rapid progress is underlined by the fact this saw her breaking 40 minutes for the first time before she has even broken 20min for 5k.

Ever consistent Sarah Caskey was home in 40:09 before the scoring team was completed by Wendy Perkins, another one of many Peterborough athletes to set a PB, in her case with 46:34, as she also won the women’s individual over 35 prize.

While the top three men and women were taking the spoils with prizes many of the rest of the Peterborough AC athletes were also giving their personal bests some re-writing and showing evidence of the depth of Peterborough’s developing endurance groups.

Nathan Popple was just outside his lifetime best in 36:20, Mark Alderson tore almost a minute off his best with 38:38 and Ryan Anderson set a two-and-a-half minute PB with 38:44.

One of the long serving club members, Peter Brantom recorded 56:51.

Meanwhile first-claim Peterborough track and Eye road athlete Alison Dunphy was close to her best in 47:01 as Kay Gibson came home in 55:05.

OAKLEY 20

Peterborough AC athletes posted a trio of good performances at the Oakley 20 mile road race.

First home and one of many Peterborough Athletics Club athletes setting a personal best on the roads this weekend was Simon Felll who lowered his lifetime best figues for the distance by over two minutes to 2:03:44, He was backed up by James Sadlier who came in with a 2:16:49 and Ricky Bellett clocking 2:27:46.